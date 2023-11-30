ODEC to hold two open houses today on Northampton transmission line replacement

The Old Dominion Electric Cooperative(ODEC) will be holding two open house informational meetings today about a project to replace Northampton County’s transmission lines.

According to ODEC, the electric transmission lines in Northampton County are 50-to-60 years old and in need of updating. The existing line will be replaced, and a second parallel line will be installed, all within the existing right-of-way. The project should take about 4 years to complete.

Project announcement letters were sent on Friday, November 3 to the property owners and easement holders of the 165 parcels in the right-of-way of the 20.7-mile project. They are expected to arrive in mailboxes before the end of the week, initializing the public launch of the project.

Representatives from ODEC’s project team will host two open houses to provide information to, and receive comments from, the public. Information stations so the public can come talk to experts on topics of interest. The first will be this afternoon from 1 – 3 p.m at Northampton Fire & Rescue, 10239 Pine Avenue, Nassawadox, VA 23413. The second will be from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Cape Charles Fire Company, 501 Mason Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310.

To help impacted landowners and Northampton County citizens better understand the project, please visit the project website with basic information ODEC.com/ESVA. For general project comments or questions, email [email protected]. Easement-specific inquiries can be directed to ODEC’s supporting engineering firm at [email protected], or call (804) 822-1078.