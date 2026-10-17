October babies have plenty to celebrate and so do I

By Linda Cicoira

Despite the seemingly never-ending bad news out there these days, I am happy to report that I found some good news this week. I learned that babies born in the fall are more likely to live to 100 than those who arrive in the other three seasons. Yippee! I was born smack dab in the middle of the favored time! My birthday is Oct. 21.

Not only do statistics show I could reach the milestone, but that fact also means that

the Death Clock app, which predicts your last day, is all wrong about me. I’ve got a good 15 years more than they thought! Another Yippee!

It has been a struggle to be less obnoxious about my birthday in 2026. I’ve decided to give up that quest. There is no stopping me from shouting, “It’s my birthday month! You must be nice to me!”

Could it be that the Autumn infants live to a ripe old age because they get nutrient-dense, immune-enhancing milk during their first winter? That was a thought mentioned on one interesting website that also stated no one has the answer.

More U.S. presidents were born in October than any other month—and none of them were born on the same day. John Adams was born on Oct. 30, 1735; Theodore Roosevelt was born on Oct. 27, 1858; Dwight D. Eisenhower was born on Oct. 14, 1890; Chester A. Arthur was born on Oct. 5, 1829; Rutherford B. Hayes was born on Oct. 4, 1822; and Jimmy Carter was born on Oct. 1, 1924.

That means it’s been more than 100 years since an October baby was born and then became president. Don’t worry, I’m not seeking office. I do, however, know many others that are eligible. We October babies seem to flock together.

And guess what else? Babies born in the fall are often stronger and more athletic than summer-born ones. I’m not making this up. It was listed in the International Journal of Sports Medicine.

Want your child to be good at sports, make the school team, and maybe one day even compete on the world stage? Try to have that would-be Olympian or World Cup winner in October or November.

The research involved 8,550 children from 10 to 16 who attended 26 state schools. Those born in the fall had more stamina and were higher in handgrip and lower-body strength. The results also showed that a child’s birth month could result in better cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, and acceleration. The differences in speed, jumping, and power were as much as 15 percent better.

For some odd reason that never pertained to me. As I was often the last to be chosen for a team in the neighborhood ball games. Perhaps that was about popularity.

The findings also reported that children born in the early months of the school year have a higher academic advantage and show more mature responses than those born earlier in the year. I am liking this report more and more. They believe those children get more exposure to the sun, and thereby Vitamin D, while invitro.

Look to the October-born stars for more proof of greatness. Mahatma Gandhi, John Lennon, Julia Roberts, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jerry Rice, Pablo Picasso, Bill Gates, Drake, Hugh Jackman, Kate Winslet, Matt Damon, Snoop Dogg, and Chuck Berry all were born in October.

Have a great month.