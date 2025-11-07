Occohannock Elementary earns highest state rating for early childhood programs

Pictured left to right: Ms. Wanda Doughty, Mrs. Trinity Leland, Dr. Lisa Martin (Superintendent), Mrs. Amariah Nottingham, Mrs. Lisa Arnold, Mrs. Kathy McCowan (Principal), Mrs. Kelsey Edney (Coordinator of Student Services), Mr. Phillip Sweet (Assistant Principal), Ms. Isabella Bundick, Ms. Lori Boothe, Ms. Parisienne Brown, Mrs. Emily Nock

Northampton County Public Schools proudly announces that Occohannock Elementary School has been named to the Virginia Quality Birth to Five (VQB5) Excellence Honor Roll for exceeding expectations and earning the highest possible rating for a second consecutive year.

This prestigious designation is a testament to the exceptional quality of education at Occohannock Elementary. It places the school among a select group of only 101 early childhood sites – representing the top 3% in the entire Commonwealth. These sites, which include family day homes, public schools, Head Start, and childcare centers, are considered ‘national exemplars’ for their commitment to quality teaching and preparation. Occohannock’s performance is further highlighted by its score of 718 out of a possible 800, just three points behind the region’s highest score of 721. Most notably, Occohannock Elementary is one of only two programs in the entire region to maintain its Exceeds Expectations status from the previous year, and is the only public school to do so. This consistency reflects the school’s deep commitment to providing foundational learning experiences that prepare children for long-term success.

“Occohannock Elementary’s VQB5 Excellence rating is fantastic news for our students and our entire community,” said Mrs. Kathy McCowan, Principal of Occohannock Elementary School. “It confirms that our teachers are providing exceptional high-quality instruction in our earliest classrooms, giving our youngest learners the strongest possible start.”

“This achievement is a clear validation of our division’s strategic commitment to early learning,” said Dr. Lisa Martin, Superintendent of Northampton County Public Schools. “To have our program at Occohannock Elementary recognized as a ‘national exemplar’ confirms that we are making essential investments to ensure all of our children have the strongest possible academic foundation.”