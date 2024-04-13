Oak Hall man pleads guilty to molesting two young girls

By Linda Cicoira

A 34-year-old Oak Hall man pleaded guilty in Accomack Circuit Court Thursday to four counts of aggravated sexual battery that occurred last year and involved two young girls.

Christopher James Geiser admitted to the crimes against an 11-year-old and a seven-year-old. Geiser told authorities that he was using cocaine and drinking heavily when the incidents occurred.

The maximum punishment for the crimes is 80 years in prison.

Judge Lynwood W. Lewis Jr. ordered a psychosexual evaluation and a long-form presentence report. It is anticipated to take about three months to complete those reports.

In another case, 43-year-old Corbin Kenji Drummond, of Smith Road in Atlantic, pleaded guilty to the aggravated malicious wounding of Danny Rasmussen III.

According to a summary of the evidence, the defendant assaulted Rasmussen in the Stuckey’s store on Lankford Highway, in Mappsville, last October. At one point, Drummond pulled a box cutter from his pocket and cut the victim on the neck and head, which caused Rasmussen to need continuous treatment.

A long-form presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for Aug. 1.