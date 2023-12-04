NWS predicts milder, wetter winter for mid-Atlantic region

The National Weather Service is predicting a milder, wetter winter for the mid-Atlantic region over the next three months.

According to the NWS, above normal temperatures are favored this winter across much of the north and mid-Atlantic, while the southern United States will see near normal temperatures. The National Weather Service puts low confidence on the temperature predictions. Despite the overall forecast, periods of cold, now and ice are still possible.

On the precipitation front, the NWS is predicting with higher confidence that above normal precipitation is expected across Virginia, along with the rest of the south east. The Eastern Shore is predicted to have a 70-80% chance of above normal precipitation. According to the NWS, El Nino is pected to continue through the winter months for the first winter since 2018-2019. Precipitation amounts are higher during El Nino winters, versus La Nina winters when they are lower.

Here is a video from Jeff Orrock, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Wakefield with an in depth dive on their predictions for this coming winter:

Other weather prognosticators have predicted a colder, snowier winter for the mid-Atlantic region.

December 4 – 8 is Winter Weather Preparedness Week for Virginia. Officials are encouraging residents to use this week to prepare for winter and the worst it can bring.