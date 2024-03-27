NWS Issues Hazardous Weather Outlook for Tonight and Thursday

March 27, 2024
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for east central Virginia, eastern Virginia, south central Virginia and southeast Virginia. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Moderate to heavy rainfall will develop later this evening and persist through the day on Thursday. Given the rainfall we saw last week in addition to rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches with this system, areal and urban flooding will be possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Flooding issues may persist into Thursday before the rain moves out in the evening. Gusty northwest winds are expected on Friday.