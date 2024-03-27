NWS Issues Hazardous Weather Outlook for Tonight and Thursday

March 27, 2024
 |
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for east central Virginia,
eastern Virginia, south central Virginia and southeast Virginia.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Moderate to heavy rainfall will develop later this evening and
persist through the day on Thursday. Given the rainfall we saw last
week in addition to rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches with this
system, areal and urban flooding will be possible.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

Flooding issues may persist into Thursday before the rain moves out
in the evening. Gusty northwest winds are expected on Friday.

Local Weather

March 27, 2024, 11:50 am
Overcast clouds
ENE
Overcast clouds
47°F
4 mph
Apparent: 45°F
Pressure: 1020 mb
Humidity: 91%
Winds: 4 mph ENE
Windgusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 3.65
Sunrise: 6:54 am
Sunset: 7:20 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

