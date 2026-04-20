NWS issues Frost Advisory for Accomack County

A National Weather Service Frost Advisory is in effect for Accomack County, with early morning temperatures expected to dip low enough to produce frost across inland areas of the Eastern Shore.

The advisory, issued by the National Weather Service Wakefield VA, runs from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters say temperatures could fall to around 33 degrees, especially away from the immediate coastline, increasing the likelihood of frost formation.

The cold snap poses a risk to sensitive outdoor vegetation, including early spring plantings and garden crops. Officials warn that unprotected plants could be damaged or killed by the brief return to near-freezing conditions.

Residents in Accomack County are urged to take precautions by covering tender plants or bringing them indoors where possible.

While daytime temperatures are expected to rebound, the advisory serves as a reminder that late-season frost remains a concern across the Eastern Shore during early spring.