NWS increases rain fall predictions to 4-6 inches for Eastern Shore

In the latest National Weather Service update, PTC #16 (likely future Tropical Storm Ophelia) will bring heavy rain and windy conditions later this afternoon into early Sunday. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Accomack and Northampton Counties. A Flood Watch is in effect for Northampton County.

The Friday morning NWS update also has increased the predicted rain fall totals to 4-6 inches of rain covering all of Accomack and Northampton County.

N-NE winds could gust to 45-55 mph from this evening into early Sunday, with gusts to 45 mph possible inland from this evening, into Saturday evening. Along/near coast, sustained winds of 35 mph gusting up to 45 to 55 mph near the coast and Bay (peak gusts up to 60 mph are possible). A few downed trees/power lines and scattered power outages are possible. Prolonged gale to storm conditions are expected from this afternoon through Saturday night.

Moderate to Major tidal flooding is forecast with the high tides late tonight night into early Saturday morning and again Saturday afternoon. Inundation of up to 2 to 4 feet above ground level is possible. Extensive storm surge flooding along the seaside.

