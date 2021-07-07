The National Weather Service afternoon update of Tropical Storm Elsa did not change much, but it does have the storm moving up the eastern seaboard quicker, which means it’s now predicted to pass over the Eastern Shore a little earlier Thursday evening.

All other details remained more or less in the same ballpark.

The Eastern Shore remains under a Tropical Storm Watch.

The Eastern Shore is still predicted to see 1-3 inches of rain, with more falling on the lower Shore.

Wind gusts to tropical storm force could scatter outdoor furniture and blow down tree limbs. Isolated power outages are possible. Maximum wind gusts are expected to hit 39 MPH.

Minor tidal flooding is possible due to persistent strong southerly winds.

Strong winds and large waves will create hazardous marine conditions. 7-10 foot waves are predicted for the seaside.

Elsa is not expected to be a major event, but it is still important to be prepared. Localized conditions can vary from the overall forecast.

For more helpful tips on Hurricane Preparedness, visit the A&N Electric Cooperative Hurricane Preparedness Guide at ShoreDailyNews.com, or pick up the print version at local area businesses.

We should begin to see clearing Friday morning and have overall nice weather heading into the weekend with sunshine and cooler temperatures.

