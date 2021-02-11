The National Weather Service’s 4:00 PM forecast predicts 2-3 inches of snow fall overnight for most of the Eastern Shore. A series of low pressure systems will bring chances for wintry weather to the region tonight and early Saturday.

Barring some of the seaside in the northern areas, Accomack County and Northampton from Machipongo north is expected to get 2-3 inches. Lower Northampton will see anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches. The report gives a worst case scenario forecast which says these areas could see an additional inch.

The NWS predicts the bayside of northern Accomack is the only area which will experience ice.

Winds will remain elevated near the coast into the weekend with gusts of 25-30 mph expected near the bayside and seaside shores. Small craft advisories are up on both sides of the Shore.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Eastern Shore until noon Friday.