NOVA man pleads guilty to possessing oxycodone in Northampton Court Monday

March 26, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Northampton County Circuit Court

By Linda Cicoira

     A Northern Virginia man pleaded guilty Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to possessing oxycodone in February of 2023, after obtaining the drug from a “fake” prescription.

     Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton said a doctor from Fairfax wrote massive prescriptions and sent people here and to other areas to pick up the drugs. That doctor, who was not named, no longer has a license to practice medicine, the prosecutor said.

      Twenty-four-year-old Jorge Alejandro Manzano-Garcia, of Herndon, admitted he possessed the drug in connection with the 2023 events. Records state he was indicted in July 2023 and arrested in December 2025. A short-form presentence report was ordered. The case was continued for sentencing until May.

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March 26, 2026, 5:20 am
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