Not too late to book lodging at Va. State Parks for a summer trip

July 22, 2023
RICHMOND –It’s not too late to book a week-long camping trip this summer.

Virginia State Parks offer cabins, bunkhouses, lodges, campsites and yurts where guests can stay overnight and get a chance to experience the park after dark. Travelers should check the reservation system for availability.

“We offer a variety of overnight accommodations while guests stay at the park and enjoy the Eastern Shore,” said Kiptopeke State Park Manager Sean Dixon. “I think our location provides the best summer getaway at a reasonable price. Whether you enjoy fishing, hiking, biking or water activities, our park has something for the whole family to enjoy.”

Parks provide excellent views of the nighttime sky, allow you to hear local wildlife and offer a variety of programs to entertain those night-owls. There are stargazing programs, ranger guided sunset paddlesnight hikes, moonlight canoe tourscampfire gatherings and even self-guided programs for those who prefer a solo adventure.

For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, visit www.virginiastateparks.gov for more information.

