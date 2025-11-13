Northern Lights visible over the Eastern Shore

Pictured: The Northern Lights in Horntown. Paul Cyryca photo.

The Northern Lights were seen over the Eastern Shore Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The Aurora Borealis is caused by solar storms and much more prevalent in the northern latitudes. But stronger solar storms can make them visible much further south. On Tuesday the northern lights were seen as far south as Florida.

While they can be seen with the naked eye, looking through a cell phone camera makes them more visible.

This is the second time the Northern Lights have been visible on the Eastern Shore in the last 13 months, the last time being in October of 2024.