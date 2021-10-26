A 34 year old Maryland who was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase from Pocomoke City to the Bridge Tunnel on October 19 just doesn’t want to go to jail. According to an article on WAVY.com, Christopher Norcraft, who, along with his girlfriend Brandy Bowman tried to get away from police now has tried to escape from Sentara Hospital.

When Northcraft lost control of and flipped his car on Fisherman’s Island on the Bridge Tunnel he jumped the guard rail, falling 30 feet after breaking out the back window of the overturned vehicle.

Both Norcraft and Bowman were transported to Sentara with major but not life threatening injuries.

On Friday Virginia State Police received a call from an unknown caller stating that Northcraft was set to be released from the hospital that morning during a shift change. An unnamed employee was expected to wheel him out to a vehicle in an attempt to escape authorities.

Troopers arrived on the scene and located Northcraft before he could escape, however, he barricaded himself in a room and attempted to escape through a window.

According to the State Police, Northcraft was released from the hospital into police custody and transported to the Eastern Shore Regional Jail in Eastville. He faces charges for felony eluding, reckless driving/general and reckless driving by speed, no operator’s license and driving with no headlights with likely additional charges involving the attempted escape.

In addition, Northcraft was served with outstanding warrants that were obtained by Accomack County and by law enforcement agencies in Maryland.

