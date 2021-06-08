Thomas

The Virginia Association of School Business Officials (VASBO) is pleased to recognize Ms. Brook Thomas of Northampton County as the recipient of the 2021 VASBO Cardinal Award. The Virginia Cardinal Award is VASBO’s premier annual recognition for a member who exemplifies professionalism, leadership, and innovation in the field of school business management. Candidates for this award are nominated by their fellow colleagues from across the state and take part in a competitive application process to identify each year’s recipient.

“The Cardinal Award recognizes a prestigious milestone for school business officials in Virginia,” says VASBO Executive Director Brandon Monk. “We are so excited to recognize Brook Thomas for her unending commitment to our profession and the continued work she does for the betterment of our schools and students across the Commonwealth.”

Brook Thomas has served as the Chief Financial Officer for Northampton County Public Schools for more than 11 years. As Chief Financial Officer, she oversees all areas of financial operations including accounting, purchasing, benefits, risk management, and more. She also serves as a member of Northampton’s School Enhancement Committee and is primarily responsible for budgetary coordination for the use of Coronavirus Response, CARES Act, and American Rescue Plan funding for Northampton County Schools.

“Ms. Thomas has proven her leadership qualities both within and outside of the school division,” said Northampton County Public Schools Superintendent Mr. Eddie Lawrence. “She has implemented cost-saving software platforms, solicits feedback from employees to consider input before making recommendations, and works collaboratively with her County counterpart to establish and maintain cooperation between the two entities. In addition, she has served as a mentor for Northampton’s first Robotics Team and regularly volunteers to assist with both community and school initiatives, including her roles as Treasurer of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce and President of New Roots Youth Garden in Cape Charles.”

Brook has been an integral part of VASBO for many years as she has served as a colleague, friend, and mentor to countless school business officials across the state. As past President of the organization, her leadership continues to serve as a model for VASBO members. For all that she has done and will continue to do for the betterment of school business, VASBO is proud to award the 13th annual Cardinal Award to Ms. Brook Thomas, Chief Financial Officer of Northampton County Public Schools.

