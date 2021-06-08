Thomas

The Virginia Association of School Business Officials (VASBO) is  pleased to recognize Ms. Brook Thomas of Northampton County as the recipient of the 2021 VASBO  Cardinal Award. The Virginia Cardinal Award is VASBO’s premier annual recognition for a member  who exemplifies professionalism, leadership, and innovation in the field of school business  management. Candidates for this award are nominated by their fellow colleagues from across the  state and take part in a competitive application process to identify each year’s recipient. 

“The Cardinal Award recognizes a prestigious milestone for school business officials in Virginia,” says  VASBO Executive Director Brandon Monk. “We are so excited to recognize Brook Thomas for her  unending commitment to our profession and the continued work she does for the betterment of our  schools and students across the Commonwealth.” 

Brook Thomas has served as the Chief Financial Officer for Northampton County Public Schools for  more than 11 years. As Chief Financial Officer, she oversees all areas of financial operations including  accounting, purchasing, benefits, risk management, and more. She also serves as a member of  Northampton’s School Enhancement Committee and is primarily responsible for budgetary  coordination for the use of Coronavirus Response, CARES Act, and American Rescue Plan funding for  Northampton County Schools.  

“Ms. Thomas has proven her leadership qualities both within and outside of the school division,” said  Northampton County Public Schools Superintendent Mr. Eddie Lawrence. “She has implemented  cost-saving software platforms, solicits feedback from employees to consider input before making  recommendations, and works collaboratively with her County counterpart to establish and maintain  cooperation between the two entities. In addition, she has served as a mentor for Northampton’s  first Robotics Team and regularly volunteers to assist with both community and school initiatives,  including her roles as Treasurer of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce and President  of New Roots Youth Garden in Cape Charles.”  

Brook has been an integral part of VASBO for many years as she has served as a colleague, friend, and  mentor to countless school business officials across the state. As past President of the organization,  her leadership continues to serve as a model for VASBO members. For all that she has done and will  continue to do for the betterment of school business, VASBO is proud to award the 13th annual  Cardinal Award to Ms. Brook Thomas, Chief Financial Officer of Northampton County Public Schools.  

.