Proposed Map. Click to enlarge.

A proposed precinct map for Northampton County following the 2020 Census is off to a public hearing for citizen comment.

Northampton County Registrar Terry Flynn and County Planner and GIS Specialist Kelley Parks presented the proposed map at the County’s work session meeting Tuesday evening in Eastville.

As reported earlier, Northampton’s Districts 1 and 5 needed to be pared down following the Census.

The proposed changes include moving the Cherrystone area, or Townfield Drive, from District 1 to 2, as well a section of Plantation Drive and the seaside section from Mill Creek north to the south side of Narrow Channel Branch.

Cherrydale Road will move from District 2 to District 4.

A piece of Occohannock Neck Road and TB Road will move from District 3 to District 1.

Following the discussion, Supervisor Oliver Bennett expressed concern over the map.

“In Northampton, District 2 and 3 are supposed to be majority minority districts.” said Bennett. “I’m worried down the road, minorities aren’t going to be able to get elected with these maps.”

A population summary breakdown of Northampton’s 2020 Census information by district and demographic.

A majority minority district is a district where minorities, such as African-Americans or Latinos are the majority within the district. According to the 2020 Census data, the African American community in Northampton County shrank by approximately 700 people from 2010, while the Latino community increased by approximately 200.

“These are just demographic changes,” replied Registrar Terry Flynn. “The Census shows us how things are changing.”

The motion to send the proposed map to a public hearing was approved unanimously. The public hearing will take place at Northampton’s November work session meeting scheduled for Tuesday, November 23.

The interactive map showing the proposed changes created by Parks can be seen here.

