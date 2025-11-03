Northampton’s new fence ordinance clears another barrier

The Northampton County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to move forward with revised language to its fence ordinance, specifically addressing the use of barbed wire and razor wire, and will send the amended version to a new public hearing at their November 19 Board meeting.

Under the revised draft, such fencing would be allowed only for:

Livestock confinement or agricultural use

Protection of horticultural products for bona fide farm or business sale

Security of industrial, commercial, or (pending legal confirmation) governmental facilities

Supervisor John Coker emphasized that they wanted to get away from barbed wire fences in residential areas, to prevent it from appearing in subdivisions or private yards.

The county attorney Ellen Bowyer told the Board the changes that were made are substantial enough to require another public hearing.

A motion was made and unanimously approved to advertise a revised ordinance for public hearing in November, with the updated draft to include explicit reference to industrial, commercial, and governmental security.