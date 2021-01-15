Northampton’s finances appear to be in a health position.

Finance Director John Chandler made a presentation Tuesday night giving the Supervisors an overview of the County’s capital balances and rainy day fund.

According to Chandler, the School system currently has $3,206,897 in its balance for the school’s capital projects. The County has 1,195,063 for capital projects. These funds are only used for infrastructure.

Chandler also reported the County has approximately $10,000,000 in its rainy day fund.

.