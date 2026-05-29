Northampton250 Highlights Revolutionary History, Heritage Trails Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary

Pictured: Long before the Virginia and Kentucky Resolutions, The Mecklenburg Declaration, or the Fincastle Resolutions, the first organized protest against arbitrary centralized authority in favor of local control was in Northampton in 1652.

Independence and unalienable rights are deeply imbedded in the culture of Northampton County, home of the oldest continuous courthouse records in the nation. These records document the country’s earliest court cases, land and property transactions, and genealogy. Northampton County’s Virginia250 Local Commission have used the records and other research to create commemorative activities for visitors and residents. Using Virginia Tourism Commission Virginia250 Marketing Grant awards and Northampton County Tourism Infrastructure Grant awards, along with volunteer time and matching funds, the committee has helped prepare Northampton County to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The committee, formed by the Northampton County Board of Supervisors, consists of 25 representatives from local history nonprofits, educators, government staff, Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism staff, and volunteers. Called Northampton250, members began meeting in April 2023 to plan activities and identify funding sources. No fundraising took place and many volunteer hours were spent writing grants and doing outreach at area events to promote the Virginia250.

The committee created two self-guided local history driving trails. “Revolutionary Shore” focuses on Constitutional rights, like the freedom of religion and freedom of assembly, and the county events which took place that relate to these rights. The “Landmarks: African American Historic Sites in Northampton County” trail is based on the 2006 book written by Frances Bibbins Latimer. The goal of both trails is not only to educate about local history, but to encourage residents and visitors to explore Northampton’s scenic drives off Route 13 and to provide year-round Virginia250 activities for the whole family. This project is also promoting town walking tours and created new ones for Exmore and Franktown.

To complement the Landmarks Trail, Northampton250 created a passport for attractions in the county. This project was supported by the Virginia250 Marketing Grant to pair with the Virginia250 Passport. Visitors can get their passports stamped at selected places and play “I Spy” at others. The Northampton250 Passport is available at the Eastern Shore of Virginia Welcome Center by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel entrance.

Northampton250 also created a county historical marker program, under the auspices of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. The first three markers installed are titled: 1652 Protest, First Quakers, and Shorter’s Chapel. The goal of this ongoing project is to complement the state highway marker program while having a less complicated application process. Individuals or groups are invited to apply for new markers using the guidelines on the county website.

Northampton250 has played an important role in promoting state programs locally and bringing them to Northampton. The Virginia250 Mobile Museum visited the 2025 Agricultural Fair in Machipongo. The “Give Me Liberty” exhibit, created by the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, will visit Eastville in October 2026 and is hosted by the Northampton Historic Preservation Society. An Landmarks Trail exhibit was installed at the Cape Charles Memorial Library from February through May 2026. State grants were used for marketing online, on radio, and in newspapers to raise awareness of the Virginia250 and county events. An informational sign with a map of Northampton hiking and history trails will be installed on the Courthouse Green this summer. Most of all, Northampton250 has been an opportunity for local history stakeholders to work together to assess, plan, and leverage our local history to promote historic tourism and educate families.

For more information about Virginia250 activities and events and to access the driving trails, visit va250.org, visitesva.com, or https://www.co.northampton.va.us/visitors/tourism/free_things_to_see_and_do. Printed brochures are also available at the museum in the Northampton County Administration building in the former 1899 Courthouse at 16404 Courthouse Road in Eastville.