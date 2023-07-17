According to the Afterschool Alliance, for every child in an afterschool program, four more children are waiting to get in. At the same time, parents in Virginia overwhelmingly agree that afterschool programming not only keeps children safe but helps build social skills, cooperation and healthy habits. “The need for after-school care is a pressing issue that requires immediate attention and action,” said Jamie Childress, YMCA of South Hampton Roads Vice President of Youth Development.

Recognizing the gravity of this crisis, the Northampton County YMCA is working together with Northampton County Public Schools (NCPS) to offer an after-school child care program for the 2023-2024 school year at both Kiptopeke and Occohannock Elementary School locations.

The Northampton County YMCA afterschool program will encompass a wide range of activities, including academic support, recreational opportunities and character development. Programs will help children of various age groups explore interests, fostering a sense of belonging among participants. The Y is empowering children with the skills, confidence and values they need to succeed in school and beyond.

Childress goes on to say, “We believe that every child deserves a safe and supportive environment after school, and we are committed to providing a solution that benefits working parents, their children and the entire community.” Because of this, the Y partners with and supports families who may need financial assistance for child care services. First, families should apply for assistance with the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS). If families do not qualify for assistance through the DSS, then they may apply for the YMCA’s financial assistance program.

YMCA after-school care is available to children ages 5-12 who are enrolled at NCPS elementary schools. Enrollment will be open from July 14 to August 7. The Y will only be able to offer the program if there are enough children enrolled to cover the basic operating costs for staff and supplies. To learn more, visit ymcashr.org/after-school.