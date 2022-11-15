As part of a multi-year plan to bring services and programs to Northampton County, Virginia, on the Eastern Shore, the YMCA of South Hampton Roads is breaking ground on its second phase of construction, a new gymnasium adjacent to the Northampton County YMCA, which opened in May 2021.

The facility was 100% donor funded through the fastest and most widely supported capital campaign in the YMCA of South Hampton Roads’ history. $4.5 million was raised in just eight months for the facility, which fills a wellness and programs void that had existed in the community. The new gym will house basketball and sports courts, restroom facilities, and room for stadium-style seating. The gymnasium will be multipurpose in its service to the Northampton County community, used for youth and adult sports, pickleball, summer camps, community events, and more.

The YMCA of South Hampton Roads is committed to making the Northampton County YMCA a key community asset. To date, through generous donations, the Y has raised just over $1 million towards the $2 million project cost. Fundraising for the gym is ongoing.

Join us in celebrating this momentous groundbreaking at 3 pm on November 17th, 2022, at the Northampton County YMCA, 22257 Parson’s Circle, Cape Charles. Immediately following, the Y will host a fundraiser and celebration from 4-7 pm at the Cape Charles Brewing Company, 2198 Stone Road, Cape Charles. All are welcome to come celebrate with the Y. Learn more about the Northampton County YMCA at ymcashr.org/nhc.