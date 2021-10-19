Northampton voters will have more from which to choose in the upcoming election on November 2. There will be town council seats in Cape Charles and Cheriton on the ballot along with the state candidates including the 100th House of Delegates along with open seats on the Northampton County School Board. Two seats on the Board of Supervisors are also on the ballot.

All Northampton voters will choose between Republican Glen Youngkin, Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Libitarian Princess Blanding for Governor, Democrat Hala Ayala and Republican Winsome Sears for Lt. Gov and incumbent Democrat Mark Herring seeking a third term as Attorney General and Republican challenger Jason Miyares.

The big election for the Eastern Shore will be for the 100th District seat in the House of Delegates. Longtime incumbent Rob Bloxom is being challenged by political newcomer Finale Johnson.

Jill G. Bieri is seeking the at large School Board seat and is running unopposed.

Cape Charles voters will choose between Ellen Obrien and Herbert A “Herb” Thom Jr. for the unexpired term of Chris Bannon who resigned earlier this year. Also Elizabeth Liz Jones is seeking the District 1 School Board seat.

Two candidates are seeking the District 1 Northampton Board of Supervisors seat. Incumbent John Coker is being Challenged by Robert Stubbs.

In addition to the state candidates, Cheriton voters will get the chance to vote for Helene B. Doughty for a School Board seat and Jason Bryan Sparrow will run unopposed for an unexpired term on the Town Council. Seeking the Board of Supervisors seat for District 2 are incumbent David Fauber and challenger Ernest Smith.

In District 3 longtime Northampton Supervisor Oliver Bennett is unopposed.

Districts 4 and 5 will only vote for the state candidates and the at large School Board seat.

There will be a candidates forum sponsored by the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce at the KOA Campground at Kiptopeake Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. The forum will be broadcast live on WESR beginning at 7 p.m.