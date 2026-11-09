Northampton Town Council Results

Voters in Northampton County have selected new members of several town councils following Tuesday’s municipal elections.

In Cape Charles, three seats were available, with four candidates competing. Ian McDonald led the field with 521 votes, followed by Kenneth Butta with 464 and Mark Usry with 453. Craig Felker finished fourth with 285 votes.

In Exmore, four candidates competed for three Town Council seats. Bryon Heaster led with 228 votes, followed closely by Stephanie Lilliston with 224 and Claudia Andrews with 220. Brad Lowery finished with 97 votes.

And in Nassawadox, seven candidates competed for six Town Council seats. Georgette Press led with 102 votes, followed by Thomas Rippon Junior with 87, Andrea Fox with 83, Jerome Nottingham the Fourth with 69, Lisa Lindberg with 68, and Edward Dirk Lynch with 60 votes. John Hallett Senior finished seventh with 56 votes.

Those are the unofficial election-night results for contested Town Council races in Northampton County.