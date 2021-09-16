Northampton County brought in $223,428 more than expected in transient occupancy tax(TOT) in fiscal year 2021.

Northampton’s budget projections anticipated $300,000 in TOT for FY 2021, which was down from the budgeted $375,000 in FY2020, the actual number of TOT revenues received by the County was $523,428.

Northampton’s TOT revenue took a hit in 2020, down from $445,152 in 2019 to $394,205, which was still above budget. The decrease in TOT revenues can almost certainly be attributed to lockdowns instituted by Governor Ralph Northam in response to COVID-19.

The Northampton Board of Supervisors voted to put the additional funds, which are required to be spent on tourism, into the fund for the County’s annual Tourism Infrastructure Grant.

Cape Charles’ TOT was also over budget for 2021, exceeding budget revenues by $46,122.

