Northampton tops Nandua in Scholastic Bowl meet

December 15, 2023
Congratulations to the Scholastic Bowl team for their win over Nandua. Leonel Rodriguez led the team with 190 points, followed by Ava Siegrist and Weylin Malik. The team scored 150-145 in the first set followed by 110-225 in the second, winning both matches. Congratulations to the team! Their next match will be Monday, January 8th, 2024 at Northampton High School Library at 4pm.
Back row: Weylin Malik, Reymundo Martinez, Desmand Wessells, Cristian Phillips.
Front row: Coach Kelly Lewis, Ava Siegrist, Abby Zodun, Leonel Rodriguez, Daniela Siegrist.