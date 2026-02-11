Northampton to research County owned teacher rental campus

Should Northampton County get into the rental business for its teachers?

The Northampton County Board of Supervisors heard a pitch Tuesday evening from County Administrator Matt Spuck, who outlined an early-stage proposal aimed at addressing one of Northampton County Public Schools’ most persistent challenges: recruiting and retaining teachers who can afford to live locally.

Spuck’s request to the board was whether he should move forward with developing a plan to explore a county-owned teacher housing campus. The concept would provide modest rental homes for public school faculty at income-based rates, paired with incentives designed to encourage long-term residency and eventual homeownership in Northampton County.

The proposal would begin with pursuing a planning grant through the Virginia Housing Authority. Spuck emphasized that no land, legal structure, or funding commitments are currently in place, and that the planning grant would simply allow the county to study feasibility, costs, partnerships, and design options.

Spuck said a strong public school system is one of the most powerful drivers of economic development, but housing availability has become a major barrier for educators considering jobs in the county.

Under the concept presented, the campus would consist of eight rental homes reserved for public school faculty. Rents would be capped at 25 percent of a household’s gross income, keeping residents below the threshold considered “housing burdened” by state standards. Utilities would be included, and residency would be limited to five years to avoid creating long-term entitlements.

To encourage teachers to remain in the county, a portion of each rent payment would be set aside and returned as a bonus at the end of five years if the resident purchases a home in Northampton County. Spuck said the goal is not just short-term housing relief, but long-term community investment.

A first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree earns roughly $52,000 annually, meaning affordable housing under the model would typically fall in the $1,200 to $1,300 monthly range—a price point that is increasingly difficult to find in the local rental market.

Northampton County Schools Superintendent Lisa Martin told supervisors that housing challenges are already affecting hiring decisions. Over the past year, several teaching candidates declined positions after being unable to secure affordable housing, while some current faculty—particularly international teachers—have been forced into shared or temporary living arrangements due to limited availability.

A conceptual site behind the former Northampton Middle School was discussed, where homes could potentially connect to the new wastewater system funded in part by a $13 million grant supported by Rep. Jen Kiggans. Spuck said tying the housing to centralized wastewater would also reduce reliance on septic systems and help protect local groundwater.

Supervisors raised questions about fairness, noting that rents would vary between identical units based on household income. Spuck responded that variable rents are a standard feature of income-based housing models and are necessary to maintain financial viability while meeting affordability goals.

Martin expressed strong support for the concept, emphasizing that housing is a recurring concern raised by both applicants and current staff. She said even a small number of units could have a meaningful impact on recruitment and retention.

After discussion, supervisors unanimously agreed to pursue the planning grant, describing the effort as a low-risk step toward addressing a long-standing problem. Spuck noted that the project may ultimately prove unworkable, but agreed that without further study, the county would never know.

If awarded, the planning grant would involve collaboration among the county, Northampton County Public Schools, public works, housing officials, and potential development partners, with detailed proposals expected to return to the board at a later date.