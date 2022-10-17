By Linda Cicoira

One million dollars in federal funding has been designated for Northampton County for needed health care and nutrition assistance, according to an announcement made by U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine.

The money is part of the American Rescue Plan and totals nearly $2.5 million across Virginia.

This award will go towards the purchase of emergency medical services (EMS), medical, and food prep equipment as well as new generators for two elementary schools, which will help support the establishment of an EMS training center for high school students.

“Virginians’ zip codes should not determine whether or not they can access quality health care and nutrition assistance, which is why we’re always fighting to make sure our rural communities have the resources they need,” the senators said in the prepared announcement. “We’re glad this funding will help expand access to telehealth, medical services, and food assistance throughout the commonwealth.”