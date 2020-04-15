In a barebones meeting that lasted a total of 16 minutes due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Northampton County Board of Supervisors met with three of the five members to discuss issues need for the continuity of the County Tuesday evening. Present were John Coker, Chairman Oliver Bennett and Betsy Mapp.

Finance Chairman John Chandler reported the County was receiving $230,000 from the USDA for the purchase of a new wheel loader. $50,000 of the money will be a grant and the remaining $180,000 will be a loan. According to Chandler, the interest rate on the loan has fallen from 2.75% to 2.375%. The current wheel loader is ten years old and according to County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski is used every day.

The County approved an application for four fireworks displays for Cherrystone Campground this year. The first will be held on May 24, if Governor Northam allows, and the second will be June 13, the third July 4 and the final September 6.

Also approved was a grant for $66,489 for Accomack and Northampton County for administration of the Virginia Juvenile Community Crime Control Act. This is a two year program.

The Northampton County Board canceled their April work session. They will hold a phone conference update Thursday afternoon at 4:00 PM to discuss updates regarding COVID-19.

.