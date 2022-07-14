Northampton County will move forward with the demolition of the old Eastville School, former school administration building and kitchen through a brownfield grant they received in 2018.

Brownfields is a term that refers to buildings and properties that were once in use, but are not any longer. The grant funded consultants to look at properties in the County and make recommendations for what the county could do, whether it be to demolish, renovate, or another option.

The buildings identified in Eastville have been out of use for several years. The Eastville School has been used as storage for the the last several decades, and now has a collapsed roof.

The process of demolition and removal will cost approximately $500,000. The timeline for demolition is still to be determined, but it is expected to be fairly soon.

Eastville School Kitchen Administration Building

