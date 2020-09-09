By Ted Shockley

Northampton County wants to hear from businesses that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic because they could qualify for financial relief.

The county is beginning a push to make businesses and towns aware of the second round of federal money to help businesses forced to close because of the pandemic.

Supervisors accepted the second installment of the federal CARES Act money during their regular meeting on Sept. 8.

Some of the funding is earmarked for businesses and towns. It also will help fund broadband internet installation.

“It’s vital for our businesses,” said Northampton County Administrator Charles Kolakowski. “We certainly want to make sure that our businesses are able to sustain themselves.”

The county must expend the money by the end of the year.

During a public hearing former supervisor Spencer Murray told supervisors that “time is of the essence” and admonished the county for not having information on the CARES Act grants available on the county website.

“To fulfill your responsibility to Northampton citizens and towns, I urge you to immediately communicate the details of this funding,” he said.

Murray said “there is no guidance, as of this morning, for citizens, community organizations and businesses to see if they qualify for assistance.”

Kolakowski and Chairman Oliver Bennett said the county is the process of communicating with businesses.

Reach the county office at 757-678-0440.