Northampton to ask VMRC for disaster declaration for 2025 oyster growers

Northampton County Supervisors discussed what was a difficult year for the local oyster industry at Tuesday night’s Board Meeting. Supervisor Dixon Leatherbury reported local growers had marketing challenges and increased competition from oysters sourced outside the Chesapeake Bay region.

Leatherbury added that the current market environment has made it harder for Virginia growers to compete, with out-of-area product putting additional pressure on prices and demand for Chesapeake Bay oysters.

In response, the county moved to support a request for state-level review of potential disaster relief eligibility. Officials referenced a draft letter prepared by the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission that asks the Virginia Marine Resources Commission commissioner to initiate an assessment of whether Virginia’s oyster sector qualifies for a disaster relief award.

Leatherbury noted that Maryland took similar action last week, approving an amendment tied to disaster relief consideration for its shellfish industry. The motion was passed unanimously.