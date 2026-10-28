Northampton Supervisors weigh $30 million credit line for school project with decision to renovate CTE building

Northampton County Supervisors are considering a line of credit of up to $30 million to help finish the middle and high school construction project and potentially renovate the county’s aging Career and Technical Education building.

During a joint work session with the School Board Tuesday evening, officials outlined a $12.5 million funding shortfall for the main school project. That includes a previously identified $7.5 million gap and a proposed $5 million increase, primarily to rebuild the project’s contingency fund for unexpected expenses.

The increase would bring the main project’s budget from $91.2 million to $96.2 million.

Approximately $53.9 million had been spent through September 30, with just $147,443 remaining in contingency funds, reported Northampton Schools Finance Director Brook Thomas. Based on average spending of $2 million a month, existing bond proceeds are expected to run out in March 2027.

County Finance Director John Chandler said financing could take 90 to 120 days to arrange. The presentation identified December 1 as the decision deadline under that timetable, with November 18 the only scheduled Supervisors’ meeting beforehand.

A line of credit would let the county borrow money as needed rather than take the entire amount at once. It could also allow the county to hold onto $10.5 million in reserves already committed to school construction. Officials would decide later how much borrowing to convert into long-term debt and how much to repay with available cash.

A major question is whether to include a renovation of the CTE building, constructed in 1973.

Superintendent Dr. Lisa Martin urged Supervisors to consider the educational opportunities the building supports.

“The building itself is not the ultimate goal. The goal is what happens inside that building,” Martin said.

The renovation is estimated at approximately $10.2 million, including construction, related expenses and contingency funds. It would replace the roof, upgrade heating and air conditioning, improve electrical and fire safety systems, and modernize classrooms for culinary arts, robotics, agriculture, cybersecurity and skilled trades.

The presentation said electrical upgrades are needed to use larger culinary equipment purchased through an approximately $250,000 USDA grant.

Martin also cited increased participation in technical education. Between the 2023–24 and 2025–26 school years, credentials earned rose from 90 to 306, while the number of students earning them increased from 84 to 222. CTE enrollment increased from 78 percent to 91 percent.

“We are making a difference. Now we need to make sure that we have that facility that’s there,” Martin said.

The renovation could receive $1.2 million in state funding and another $2 million in proposed federal funding. If both sources are available, approximately $7 million would remain to be covered locally or through other contributions.

The federal money still requires final approval. The presentation also identified state grant deadlines in spring 2027, making the timing of design, contracting and construction another consideration.

Supervisor Ernest Smith questioned whether the County should concentrate on essential repairs and make greater use of Eastern Shore Community College.

Martin said scheduling, transportation and instructor availability have limited some partnerships, including efforts to establish a welding program. School officials argued that community college programs should build on high school instruction rather than replace it.

Supervisor Jon Dempster asked whether grants could support a smaller renovation to which Thomas responded she would get further clarification.

Depending on whether the CTE work proceeds and whether the county uses its reserved cash, the presentation outlined additional borrowing ranging from $12.5 million to $30 million.

Estimated annual debt payments ranged from approximately $956,000 to $2.42 million. Chandler described those amounts as equivalent to roughly 2.75 cents to 6.75 cents on the real estate tax rate per $100 of assessed value. Those figures illustrate the potential cost; no tax increase was proposed during the discussion. However, when asked by Supervisor Oliver Bennett, Chandler did concede moving forward with the entire plan would likely require another tax increase for Northampton’s citizens.

Bennett expressed concern about the burden on residents, particularly older property owners, and the debt future boards would inherit.

“If you tax, tax, tax, those ones that we’ve been taxing all these years, they’re not going to be able to handle it,” Bennett said.

Others warned that postponing the renovation could raise its eventual cost and jeopardize potential grant funding.

Martin urged supervisors to explore other construction approaches and funding sources before setting the renovation aside.

“I’m asking you not to let the cost of this project end the conversation,” she said.

No final decision was made. Supervisors are expected to revisit the financing proposal and CTE renovation at their November meeting.

The chairs of the Board of Supervisors and the School Board issued a statement following the meeting.

“I wish I could report that the school project was completed on time and under budget, but this is not the case. As one might expect on a project of this size, there have been multiple issues to work through—and the School Board and Board of Supervisors have worked diligently to solve them as they arose. A prior Board had the foresight to borrow when interest rates were very low and earmark those funds for the school project. Those borrowings have been cited by some the proposed cost of the project. While they were not, it was a good business decision at the time. The original budget was about $68 million, but the Covid economy rapidly pushed building costs upward about the time the project went out to bid. We are now dealing with the reality of that inflation and other factors. We are excited to see the new middle school building nearing completion and thank the County team moving us forward.” said Dixon Leatherbury, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

“We are grateful for the partnership of the Board of Supervisors and their shared commitment to keeping education a top priority in Northampton County. Together, we are working to make sure our students have a modern space where they can learn and thrive” said Liz Jones, Chair of the School Board.