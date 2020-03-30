The Northampton County Board of Supervisors urges our citizens to follow Governor Northam's

Statewide Closure of Certain Non-Essential Businesses as issued on March 23 rd closing all

restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, farmers markets, breweries, microbreweries,

distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms. They may continue to provide take-out and delivery

services. Violations of these closings are a criminal offense and subject to prosecution. There are

13 business categories considered essential that will be allowed to remain open such as grocery

stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks. The complete list can be found on the Virginia

Department of Health web site. Any brick and mortar business that is not included in one of the 13

allowed business categories listed and cannot adhere to the 10 patron limit and social distancing

guidelines must close. Moreover, all public and private in person gatherings of 10 or more

individuals are prohibited by the Governor's executive order. The executive order can be read in

its entirety by following this link:

https://www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/executive-actions/EO-53

Temporary-Restrictions-Due-To-Novel-Coronavirus-(COVID-19).pdf

Northampton County will be closely following the State guidelines and we encourage you to do

the same. The situation may change daily.

Everyone, please stay home. We encourage all visitors to reschedule visits to the Eastern Shore.

Everyone must do their part to flatten the curve. Please be considerate of small towns and counties

on Virginia's Eastern Shore that do not have the medical staff or capacity for visitors during this

pandemic. Stay home. If your primary residence is not on the Eastern Shore, we urge you not to

visit at this time. We know that everyone loves Northampton County, Cape Charles, Exmore,

Nassawadox, Eastville, and Cheriton and the Eastern Shore this time of year; however, we would

like to urge our friends from out of the area to please remain home to help keep our small

community safe and do their part in preventing the spread of the virus. Isolation is key. Thank you

and stay healthy.