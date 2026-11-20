Northampton County’s proposed short-term rental rules will return to Supervisors in December, with a public hearing possible in January 2027. Existing regulations remain in effect.

Supervisors postponed action to give themselves more time to review proposed permits, fees and operating restrictions. County officials said the additional review would not delay the earliest possible hearing because advertising requirements already ruled out a hearing before January.

“If it doesn’t affect the timing of the public hearing, it would help all of us have a little bit more time to consider and digest,” Supervisor Jon Dempster said.

The discussion continues a years-long effort to balance rental businesses with neighborhood concerns. In November 2024, Supervisors delayed an earlier proposal after hearing competing views about permits, operating standards and enforcement. Rental representatives questioned additional permitting, while other speakers sought stronger protections and a clearer complaint process.

This latest proposal would distinguish between owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied rentals based on whether the owner lives in the primary residence at least 185 days a year. Both categories would be limited to six bedrooms.

Owner-occupied rentals would be allowed by right in all zoning districts except Existing Industrial and Commercial. Non-owner-occupied rentals would require a minor special use permit in the same eligible districts. Neither category would be permitted on parcels within an Agricultural-Forestal District.

All operators would need a $200 zoning clearance valid for two calendar years. Owners would be limited to five rental units, and parcels of one acre or less could have only one short-term rental.

Operators would need one off-street parking space per rental bedroom, in addition to parking required for the principal dwelling. Occupancy would be limited to three people per bedroom, with an overall cap of 10 occupants or the septic permit’s capacity, whichever is lower. Check-ins and check-outs would be prohibited between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Rentals would also have to comply with county noise rules and could not operate as event venues without specific permission. At least one person applying to rent the property would have to be 18 or older.

When Supervisors referred the ordinance to the Planning Commission in April 2026, Supervisor Jon Dempster raised concerns about rentals operating without proper registration or tax payments. That discussion addressed compliance as well as complaints about guests.

During the latest review, Planning Administrator Mike Starling said his office has received one short-term rental complaint since he joined the county in January 2025. It involved renters trespassing on neighboring property and was resolved through cooperation between the owners.

Several Supervisors questioned whether the proposed restrictions fit the problems reported.

Dempster questioned requiring a parking space for every bedroom, noting that families and groups often arrive together in one or two vehicles.

Supervisors also asked whether any current operators exceed the proposed five-unit limit. Starling said he would seek that information from the Commissioner of the Revenue.

Another unresolved question is whether buyers of existing permitted rentals would need new zoning clearances. The Planning Commission recommended removing that requirement, while the county attorney offered a compromise. Officials said both alternatives could be advertised for public comment.

The Planning Commission recommended approval with amendments following its October 20 public hearing. Its recommendations also include annual reports on rental activity, complaints and violations.

Supervisors could authorize advertising in December for a January hearing. Neither a hearing date nor a final vote has been scheduled.