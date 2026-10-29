Northampton Supervisors reverse course, approve deer population study following concerns from farmers and health experts

The Northampton County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday night to reconsider and ultimately approve a resolution requesting assistance from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) in evaluating ways to better manage the county’s growing deer population.

The decision reversed an earlier rejection of the proposal and followed testimony from agricultural representatives, farmers and a retired tick-borne disease researcher who described the economic, public safety and health consequences associated with the county’s deer population.

Supervisor Jon Dempster, who introduced the original resolution, emphasized that the request does not authorize any changes to hunting regulations. Instead, it seeks recommendations from DWR that Supervisors can consider next spring.

Northampton County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent Helene Doughty told Supervisors that deer damage is creating substantial financial losses for local soybean producers.

Citing Virginia Tech research indicating that deer can reduce soybean yields by 10 to 30 percent, Doughty estimated that Northampton County’s approximately 22,225 acres of soybeans could experience annual crop losses ranging from more than $1.3 million to over $4 million.

When production expenses are included, she estimated the total economic impact could range from approximately $2.5 million to nearly $8 million annually.

Bruce Richardson, President of the Northampton County Farm Bureau, said deer collisions are also creating significant expenses for motorists.

Richardson reported that Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance paid approximately $87,500 in claims involving 20 deer-related vehicle collisions in Northampton County during the past 12 months. He emphasized that those figures represent only one insurance company and do not reflect the full countywide cost.

Farmer Steve Sturgis described severe crop damage on his property, including a 27-acre soybean field where yields averaged 55 bushels in areas away from the woods, while approximately five acres near the woods were so heavily damaged that he did not harvest them.

Sturgis said he counted 66 deer in the field on one occasion.

“I can remember back when we would ride out as youngsters just to see if we could see a deer. Now I dodge them when I go home,” Sturgis told Supervisors.

Ellen Stromdahl, a retired researcher who said she previously directed the U.S. Army’s tick-borne disease laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground, discussed the relationship between deer populations, ticks and human disease.

Stromdahl said deer serve as important reproductive hosts for ticks and cited research indicating that Virginia’s Eastern Shore has experienced a particularly high burden of locally acquired babesiosis, a potentially serious tick-borne illness.

Not everyone who spoke supported expanding hunting programs without further examination.

Former Supervisor Spencer Murray, who now lives in Virginia Beach but still owns land in Northampton County, questioned whether existing deer damage permits were being fully utilized and raised concerns about the proposed Earn-A-Buck program and extending hunting seasons into September and March.

He urged Supervisors to consider existing management tools before pursuing additional regulations.

Dempster acknowledged concerns about the original resolution and apologized for not consulting fellow Supervisors before introducing it.

He explained that his intention was to obtain professional guidance from DWR, not commit Northampton County to additional hunting regulations.

“If the Department of Wildlife Resources is willing to look into a situation we have and provide their opinions and their professionalism, and as long as we still have the right to have open hearings based on their recommendations, and it’s still in our court to make the final decision, then I don’t see any harm in asking them,” Dempster said.

The revised resolution directs the county to seek DWR’s findings and recommendations, with a report to Supervisors on or before May 1, 2027.

Those recommendations could address programs such as Earn-A-Buck or expanded antlerless deer hunting opportunities. Any proposed regulatory changes would require further consideration by the Board.

Dempster said the county needed to act before a November 18 deadline to have Northampton included in the state’s upcoming review process, which would study the subject based on the 2026 hunting season.

Supervisors will retain the authority to decide whether to pursue any recommended changes for the 2027 hunting season.