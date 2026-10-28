Northampton Supervisors question Flock cameras as Sheriff’s Office outlines crime-fighting efforts

Northampton County Supervisors questioned the privacy implications of Flock cameras during a presentation in which Sheriff’s Office officials defended the technology as a valuable crime-fighting tool.

Lieutenant Steve Lewis, supervisor of the Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit, said 34 Flock Safety cameras are operating throughout the county and are used regularly to investigate crimes and locate suspects.

“It’s tremendous. Our team probably uses it at least once a day, sometimes multiple times a day,” Lewis told Supervisors.

According to Lewis, the cameras photograph passing vehicles and record license plates, vehicle descriptions, locations and times. Investigators can search those records in connection with criminal cases or receive alerts when a vehicle matching a wanted plate passes a camera.

Supervisors asked whether the technology could be used to monitor residents’ movements or gather information unrelated to criminal investigations.

Billy Moore, a representative of Flock Safety, said the company’s cameras do not conduct speed enforcement, use facial recognition or scan Bluetooth devices.

“We are not able to track your movement after you pass that camera,” Moore said, explaining that each camera records a vehicle at a specific location and time.

Supervisor Jon Dempster questioned that distinction, noting that successive camera readings could reveal a vehicle’s route through the county. Moore acknowledged that multiple readings could establish where a vehicle had been detected but said the cameras do not continuously monitor vehicles between locations.

Lewis said deputies must have a criminal case number to search the system.

“We can’t just search up any car we want,” he said.

Moore said Virginia law requires license plate data to be deleted after 21 days, restricts information sharing and requires departments to maintain search records and submit quarterly audits to Virginia State Police.

He also said Flock’s system alerts administrators to unusual search patterns that could indicate misuse.

Chairman Dixon Leatherbury questioned whether camera information could be shared with federal immigration authorities. Moore said Virginia law restricts such sharing, while the Sheriff David Doughty told the board that a subpoena would be required.

Lewis cited several investigations in which he said the cameras had assisted deputies, including the apprehension of a fugitive wanted in Florida on child pornography charges.

According to Lewis, investigators identified the suspect’s vehicle and used camera records to help locate him after he crossed the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Lewis said the technology has also helped investigate hit-and-run crashes, stolen vehicles and violent crimes, as well as locate missing persons.

Beyond the camera discussion, Lewis outlined changes in the Sheriff’s Office’s approach to crime prevention, including the creation of a Crime Suppression Unit within the past year.

He said the department established the unit after withdrawing from the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force, allowing the Sheriff’s Office to conduct more of its investigations independently.

According to Lewis, the unit focuses on drug trafficking, gang activity and other criminal offenses through undercover investigations, search warrants, traffic enforcement and increased patrols.

“Criminal activities such as gun violence, gang-related crimes, and drug-related distribution and use have increased over the past few years,” Lewis said.

He described the department’s strategy as a shift toward proactive community policing, with deputies relying on crime trends, calls for service and residents’ complaints to identify areas needing attention.

Lewis identified Bayview, Heritage Gardens and Coldwoods Apartments as communities where deputies have been working with residents and property managers to address reported problems.

He said the Sheriff’s Office has also expanded outreach through town hall meetings, school programs and partnerships with churches and civic organizations.

Other initiatives Lewis described included a reentry program for former inmates, youth intervention efforts, school resource officers, traffic enforcement and programs assisting elderly residents and people with cognitive disabilities.

Lewis also highlighted two investigative devices he said were purchased through grants: a Leica 360-degree scanner that creates three-dimensional crime scene reconstructions and an MX908 device used to identify trace amounts of narcotics and other hazardous substances.

During questions, Supervisor Oliver Bennett expressed concern about students arriving at school smelling of marijuana even when searches uncover no drugs.

Lewis explained that school canine searches generally focus on students’ belongings rather than the students themselves. He agreed that further discussions with school officials could help address the issue through education and parental involvement.

Lewis said the department’s broader goal is to combine criminal enforcement with prevention and stronger relationships between deputies and county residents.