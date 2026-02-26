Northampton Supervisors hear FY27 funding requests

The Northampton County Board of Supervisors heard a wide range of funding requests during recent FY27 budget hearings, with agencies and nonprofits outlining needs tied to public transportation, emergency response, tourism, libraries, youth safety, behavioral health and community events at Tuesday night’s work session in Eastville.

The presentations offered a preview of competing priorities as the board moves toward adopting the next fiscal year’s budget.

STAR Transit Manager Bill Moore requested approval of the system’s annual 32 percent local match required to secure federal and state operating funds under the rural Section 5311 transit program. Moore reported that STAR delivered 97,333 rides in FY25 — the second-highest ridership total in its history. The system, which provides free rides across the Shore, recently completed several capital improvements and passed a full Federal Transit Administration triennial review.

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission’s Robert Sabbatini requested $259,438 for FY27 operations. Commission representatives reported that visitors spent $261.6 million in Accomack and Northampton counties in 2024, a 5.5 percent increase over the previous year. Marketing efforts included distribution of more than 100,000 travel guides, 110,000 unique website visitors and more than 1.5 million social media views. The Southern Gateway Welcome Center averages more than 10,000 visitors per month.

Eastern Shore Public Library Director Christopher Pote requested a 4.5 percent operating increase, citing sharp health insurance increases, 40 to 50 percent over two years, as a primary driver. Systemwide, the libraries logged nearly 130,000 visits last year, with 35 percent of Northampton residents listed as active cardholders. Renovation planning continues for the Northampton Free Library.

Chase Sturgis of the Community Fire Company in Exmore urged the county to consider funding 24/7 career fire-medics, citing response data showing that roughly half of recent dispatches had no fire apparatus respond from Exmore. Officials warned that volunteer shortages are creating delays that could affect both fire suppression and emergency vehicle extrication. Supervisor Jon Dempster acknowledged the countywide challenge and said broader discussions are underway.

Additional FY27 requests included:

• $1,500 from the YMCA to support an eight-week youth swim safety program conducted with county summer campers.

• A 10 percent increase plus $12,810 in gap funding from the Eastern Shore Community Services Board to meet state local-match requirements.

• $5,000 for an Earth Day event in Exmore and $15,000 for the annual Juneteenth celebration.

• $1,000 from Friends of Kiptopeke State Park to launch a pilot birding festival in October.

• Continued support for roadside litter prevention and recycling programs.

• Significant capital concerns from volunteer fire departments, including potential $900,000 engine replacements and approximately $200,000 in breathing apparatus upgrades required under upcoming safety standards.

The FY27 budget must be adopted before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.