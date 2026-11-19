Northampton County will compare the cost of $20 million and $30 million lines of credit as Supervisors weigh how to pay for additional school construction expenses and career and technical education facilities.

The Board of Supervisors approved seeking lending proposals, but has not authorized borrowing. Interest rates, fees and other terms will return to the Board for public consideration before any financing commitment.

County Administrator Matt Spuck said the credit would provide flexibility to cover school project expenses. Supervisors would separately consider requests to access funds, including approximately $7.5 million in previously unfunded costs and another $5 million in potential change orders, consulting expenses and legal fees.

“The $30 million is just the umbrella that we were working under, and then we would come back to you at each step,” he explained.

Several Supervisors questioned whether securing a larger credit limit could cost taxpayers more, even if the county used only part of it. County Finance Director John Chandler acknowledged that lenders could charge for unused borrowing capacity, but said proposals would establish those costs.

The Board agreed to have county officials and financial adviser Davenport & Company obtain offers for both amounts.

Grant deadlines are adding urgency. Officials said financing proposals could take 60 to 90 days, while a decision on a career and technical education building may be needed in December or January to meet a May construction contract deadline tied to grant funding.

Chandler reminded Supervisors that delaying the project could jeopardize approximately $3.2 million in potential grants and expose the county to construction inflation. That potential funding includes a $2 million federal grant that had received House approval but was awaiting Senate action.

Supervisor Betsy Mapp asked whether postponing the CTE building for several years would allow the county to pay down existing debt. Chandler responded that annual debt payments are expected to remain relatively consistent into the 2030s, while waiting could increase construction costs and put grants at risk.

The county has approximately $65 million in bonded debt and pays about $5.4 million annually in debt service, he said. Its additional 1% sales tax supports approximately $2 million of that annual payment.

Officials said sales tax collections reached a record in the most recent fiscal year and that continued growth could ease pressure on real estate taxpayers.

But one Supervisor warned about the consequences for future Boards and residents, particularly older homeowners on fixed incomes.

“I hate to see the Board that comes after us left with a tremendous burden,” Supervisor Oliver Bennett said. “At the end of the day, it’s got to be a balance there somewhere.”

Chandler said grants have already offset a substantial portion of school construction costs. The county could also eventually seek permanent financing through the Virginia Public School Authority, potentially securing more favorable rates through tax-exempt bonds.

The Board then approved seeking both sets of proposals by voice vote. The next borrowing decision must return to a public meeting.