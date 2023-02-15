The Northampton County Board of Supervisors conducted a public hearing Tuesday to increase a budget appropriation of $1,000,000 due to the receipt of a grant from the USDA Emergency Rural Health Care Grant. The money will provide for equipment and facility improvements to the County’s EMS to implement a training center that will be used to train future generations in Emergency Services.

Also included is the purchase of food service preparation equipment and furniture for the food distribution areas within the Northampton Middle and High School facility.

Another part of the grant money will be used to purchase equipment and furniture in the clinics of all three schools to improve medical services to Northampton students.

Finally, generators will be installed at Kiptopeke and Occohannock Elementary Schools to protect food service inventories, provide lighting and bathroom functionality during power outages that occur during school time or when the facilities are being used during an emergency event.

The Board voted unanimously to amend the FY22-23 budget to reflect the addition of the grant funds.

s