Northampton Supervisors approve renovation of Birdsnest School for Inn and Restaurant

A proposal to redevelop the former Birdsnest High School into a boutique inn, restaurant and retail space has been approved by Northampton County Supervisors.

The project, led by applicant Katherine Campbell, will renovate the circa-1920 school building into a three-story inn featuring a bistro-style restaurant and gift shop. Plans also include a three-story addition on the west side of the building to accommodate accessibility improvements, including an elevator and grade-level access.

Campbell described the concept as a destination experience designed to reflect the character of the Eastern Shore.

“My vision is it’ll be sort of like a little Gramercy,” Campbell said during a public hearing. “It’s going to be a place where you can wander around and feel like this is my place.”

Plans call for a second-floor bar with 12-foot ceilings, along with a veranda and balcony overlooking surrounding farmland. The third floor is expected to include seven guest rooms featuring high ceilings, exposed brick and upscale finishes. The project also includes on-site parking and space for a gift shop offering art and locally inspired items.

Campbell said the goal is to create a setting that appeals to both visitors and residents, combining dining, lodging and outdoor experiences such as lawn activities in a relaxed, rural environment.

“It’ll be a beautiful lawn, but not a public park,” she said. “It’ll be the Birdsnest Inn, on Birdsnest Road in Birdsnest, Va.”

She also pointed to growing demand for tourism experiences on the Eastern Shore.

“I have friends in Virginia Beach who say they’ve had to wait three or four weeks to come over here because they want an experience,” Campbell said. “They’re not waiting to get into the Holiday Inn Express. They’re waiting to get into Northampton and Cape Charles.”

According to project details, the development is expected to generate between $300,000 and $400,000 in annual payroll, with an estimated $25,000 in annual hospitality tax revenue for the county.

The proposal also allows for potential future expansion. While the current plan includes seven guest rooms, zoning regulations permit up to 10 rooms, and a possible second phase could add three small cabins on the property.

Supporters at the public hearing supported both the economic and historical value of the project. One speaker, who attended the school beginning in 1947, voiced strong support.

“I recommend that you vote it approved. Hope to see it. It’s a nice place. Been there a long time,” Jeff Walker said, adding that neighboring property owners also support the effort.

The redevelopment aims to preserve the long-abandoned school building while transforming it into what Campbell describes as an upscale yet approachable destination, featuring locally sourced food, boutique accommodations and a setting designed for relaxation and exploration.

Following the public hearing, county officials approved the application and offered congratulations to Campbell as she moves forward with the project.