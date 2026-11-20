The Northampton County Board of Supervisors is making another attempt to lower the speed limit along a busy stretch of Route 13 near Cape Charles, citing increasing traffic and concerns about pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Supervisors voted to request that the Virginia Department of Transportation reconsider reducing the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph along a portion of the highway near the traffic signal at the entrance to Cape Charles.

The proposed reduction would cover a shorter section of Route 13 than the county previously sought to change, generally extending from the area near Hardee’s to the vicinity of the Corner Mart.

A similar request made approximately a year ago sought to reduce the speed limit to 35 mph along a longer stretch of Route 13, extending from the area of the Cape Charles Central Station north toward Townfield Drive. VDOT rejected that request, leaving the existing 55 mph speed limit in place.

Supervisors hope the revised proposal, which requests a smaller reduction over a shorter distance, will receive a more favorable response.

“There’s more traffic there than ever, and now we have a bicycle crossing from the bike path across in front of McDonald’s,” said Board Chairman Dixon Leathebury.

Supervisor Betsy Mapp questioned whether the time of year could influence the results of a speed study, noting that traffic volumes are considerably different during the busy tourist season than during the fall and winter.

Board members discussed VDOT’s ability to analyze traffic information throughout the year, including traffic volumes and speeds at different times of the day.

The Board approved the resolution requesting that VDOT reconsider the speed limit along the corridor.

In a separate action, Supervisors also approved a request for a speed study for Morley’s Wharf on Route 606, extending toward a public boat ramp.

Supervisor Mapp, who represents that area, described the road as narrow and expressed concern about motorists traveling at excessive speeds.

“I have witnessed cars driving too fast on that road,” she said. “It’s a narrow road, and it’s just a miracle nobody’s been hit.”

VDOT must review the requests and determine whether changes are warranted.