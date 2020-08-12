By Ted Shockley

Northampton County Superintendent of Schools Eddie Lawrence said it was hard to say how many students would be in classrooms on the first day.

The school system will “see who shows up on Aug. 31,” said Lawrence at a meeting Tuesday of the Northampton County Board of Supervisors.

Northampton County Public Schools will give students the option of fully online education or two days of in-school instruction each week, with increased deep cleaning used to keep coronavirus away.

Parents are still considering whether or not to send their children.

“Parents are changing their mind back and forth,” Lawrence said, “sometimes on a daily basis.”

Responding to a question by Supervisor Oliver Bennett, Lawrence said the Health Department will notify the school system if a county student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

The virus has made more difficult the beginning-of-the-year preparation.

“I’m more nervous than normal,” he said.

