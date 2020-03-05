Northampton High School has recognized Winter Season Extra-Curricular High Achievers. Included are :

  • Ahmad Scarborough, 2nd Team All Region Basketball;
  • Oakley Little, Forensics 3rd Place Regional & Super-Regional Extemporaneous Speaking;
  • Connor Handwerk, Forensics 1st Place Impromptu Speaking Regional and Super-Regional;
  • Brianna Bochman, Girls Basketball 2nd Team All Region;
  • Maeyanna Delk, Girls Basketball All Region;
  • Destiny Carrington, Forensics 1st in Region and 2nd in Super-Regional Prose Interpretation;
  • Tyrease Harris, Indoor Track 2nd Place 55 Intermediate Hurdles;
  • Vonte Coston, 1st Team All Region Boys Basketball
  • Aizmani Joseph, Wrestling 3rd Place in State.
  • Jose Vera, Forensics 2nd Place in Region and 3rd Place Super-Regionals Impromptu Speaking.

 

