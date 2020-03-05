Northampton High School has recognized Winter Season Extra-Curricular High Achievers. Included are :
- Ahmad Scarborough, 2nd Team All Region Basketball;
- Oakley Little, Forensics 3rd Place Regional & Super-Regional Extemporaneous Speaking;
- Connor Handwerk, Forensics 1st Place Impromptu Speaking Regional and Super-Regional;
- Brianna Bochman, Girls Basketball 2nd Team All Region;
- Maeyanna Delk, Girls Basketball All Region;
- Destiny Carrington, Forensics 1st in Region and 2nd in Super-Regional Prose Interpretation;
- Tyrease Harris, Indoor Track 2nd Place 55 Intermediate Hurdles;
- Vonte Coston, 1st Team All Region Boys Basketball
- Aizmani Joseph, Wrestling 3rd Place in State.
- Jose Vera, Forensics 2nd Place in Region and 3rd Place Super-Regionals Impromptu Speaking.
