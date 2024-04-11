Northampton staff recommends lowering tax rate by 7.5 cents in equalization

April 11, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Northampton County

The Northampton County Finance Department is recommending the Board of Supervisors lower the real estate tax rate 7.5 cents down to 68.5 cents for every $100,000 according to a report at Tuesday night’s Board meeting from Finance Director John Chandler.

According to the latest reassessments, the overall fair marketing value of Northampton County real estate increased approximately 22%.

Chandler distributed a spread sheet showing various scenarios for tax payers based on value of real estate under the former rate and the new rate.

“It’s hard to get an idea for the average house, because there are so many variables,” said Chandler.

Mapp, Mapp and Klein Injury Attorneys

Before the County can adopt a new tax rate, a public hearing for the equalization rate must be held. It is scheduled for the regular May Board, May 7th at 6:00 PM.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

April 11, 2024, 5:32 am
Overcast clouds
S
Overcast clouds
59°F
11 mph
Apparent: 59°F
Pressure: 1014 mb
Humidity: 91%
Winds: 11 mph S
Windgusts: 60 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:32 am
Sunset: 7:34 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Bloxom Auto Supply & NAPA April Savings

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber