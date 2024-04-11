Northampton staff recommends lowering tax rate by 7.5 cents in equalization

The Northampton County Finance Department is recommending the Board of Supervisors lower the real estate tax rate 7.5 cents down to 68.5 cents for every $100,000 according to a report at Tuesday night’s Board meeting from Finance Director John Chandler.

According to the latest reassessments, the overall fair marketing value of Northampton County real estate increased approximately 22%.

Chandler distributed a spread sheet showing various scenarios for tax payers based on value of real estate under the former rate and the new rate.

“It’s hard to get an idea for the average house, because there are so many variables,” said Chandler.

Before the County can adopt a new tax rate, a public hearing for the equalization rate must be held. It is scheduled for the regular May Board, May 7th at 6:00 PM.