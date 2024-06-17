Northampton Sheriff investigating weekend shooting in Bayview

June 17, 2024
 |
Image

According to Sheriff David L. Doughty, Jr., the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several shootings of occupied dwellings that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Residents located on Sunnyside Road, Briar Court, and in the Bayview Heritage Gardens reported that they had bullet holes in their residences.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at 757-678-0458 or anonymously through tip 411.

