Northampton Sheriff investigating Mothers Day stabbing in Cheriton

A stabbing incident occurred in the Cheriton area Sunday afternoon according to Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty, who said both parties involved are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The incident occurred May 10 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunnyside Road in Cheriton. Deputies with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual who had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, deputies and personnel with Northampton County Department of EMS treated the victim at the scene before the individual was transported to Norfolk General Hospital for further medical care.

Sheriff Doughty said the incident appears to be isolated and added that preliminary information indicates it may have been a self-defense situation. However, the leading up to the stabbing remain under investigation.

Authorities temporarily closed Sunnyside Road while investigators processed the scene.

No information regarding the identities of the victim or suspect has been released at this time.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Cape Charles Police Department, Virginia State Police, and Northampton County EMS.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at 757-678-0458.