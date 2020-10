Sheriff David L. Doughty, Jr., reports that on October 20, 2020 at approximately 350am, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a gunshot victim on Bluebird Road in Cheriton. Upon arrival, Shavon Myrick, 39 of Cheriton, was located deceased inside a residence.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide and the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 757-678-0458 or anonymously through Tip411.com.

