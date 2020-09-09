Northampton Superintendent Eddie Lawrence told WESR that the first week of school in Northampton went smoothly, calling the first day of school “a great day. “

Lawrence said that the schools are picking up students each day for the person to person sessions. He said that that 41% of Northampton Students attended the person to person sessions last week and he hopes to see that rise to 50%.

The Virtual Virginia program had issues Tuesday morning affecting school districts state wide. Lawrence said they were unable to determine who was attending the on line sessions.

Schools closed in mid-March. Students returned to a hybrid reopening on August 30.

