Pictured: Northampton County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Martin (third from the left), School Board Chair Liz Jones (center), and School Board Members Jo Ann Molera and Wayne Bell Jr. accept the Excellence in Risk Management Award from representatives of the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) and VAcorp.

Northampton County Public Schools has received an Excellence in Risk Management Award recognizing its safety practices, injury prevention efforts and risk management.

The Virginia School Boards Association and VAcorp honored Northampton alongside 11 other Virginia school divisions.

Superintendent Dr. Lisa Martin credited employees’ daily work to maintain a safe and healthy environment for students, staff and the school community.

“This achievement would not be possible without their dedication and teamwork,” Martin said.

The award recognizes efforts to prevent injuries and manage risks throughout the school division, which serves students in prekindergarten through 12th grade on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.