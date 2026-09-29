Northampton schools recognized by state for gains in reading and math

Northampton County Public Schools was recognized at the Sept. 23 meeting of the Virginia Board of Education for significant three-year growth in both reading and mathematics, according to the school division.

The Virginia Department of Education highlighted Northampton as the only school division in the state to receive recognition for multi-year dual growth in the two subjects based on recent Standards of Learning assessment data.

School officials said the division posted a 19-point increase in its overall mathematics pass rate between the 2023-24 and 2025-26 school years. Math scores also increased 19 points for English learners and 6 points for students with disabilities.

In reading, the division reported steady gains over the past three years, including a 19.87-point increase in Grade 3 reading pass rates after implementation of the Virginia Literacy Act. Grade 4 reading scores rose 6.5 points, while Grades 5 through 7 increased between 8.49 and 8.93 points.

Northampton school leaders credited the improvement to teacher-led curriculum design, structured collaboration and targeted interventions.

The division said its efforts in recent years have included strengthening curriculum alignment, developing pacing guides and unit plans, creating model lesson plan templates and adjusting elementary schedules to maximize instructional time. The work also included reading and math tutors and specialists serving students in kindergarten through eighth grade, middle school support classes, weekly professional learning community meetings and teacher training through the division’s Instructional Summer Academy.

The summer academy was held in partnership with Virginia Literacy Partners and the Collaborative for Teaching and Learning Group.

“When we analyzed our 2024 data, we built a strategic roadmap to accelerate learning,” said Dr. Taneshia Rachal, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “By empowering our teachers to design tailored curriculum and providing them with structured collaboration time, we established a strong foundation. These double-digit SOL gains prove our approach is working.”

Rachal said combining instructional alignment with wraparound support helps ensure students get the assistance they need to succeed.

Superintendent Dr. Lisa Martin said the gains reflect the work of both students and staff.

“Behind every point of growth is a student who worked a little harder and a teacher who believed in them,” Martin said. “This progress is proof of what happens when we listen to our educators, respond to student needs, and provide the time, resources, and support necessary for our students to flourish.”

Martin said the results should give the community confidence, while also making clear that more work remains ahead.

Northampton County Public Schools serves students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. The division says it is focused on improving instructional quality and expanding student support services to prepare students for enrollment, employment or enlistment.